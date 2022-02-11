Pastor Artur Pawlowski To Corrupt Politicians & Cops: We’re Coming For You! (Video)
February 11, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosJust prior to his arrest this week, Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski did a livestream of a couple of minutes to warn those who are corrupt in Canadian government and those agents of the state in police officer uniforms that the people are coming for them. And just because Pawlowski was arrested and the government has …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments