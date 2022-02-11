Sen. Klobuchar on 2 GOP lawmakers censured: 'To me, they've been patriots'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) called the two Republican lawmakers who last week were censured by the Republican National Committee (RNC) “patriots” and criticized the committee’s move to rebuke them. “I think this censure of these two Republicans who are simply doing their jobs, they're investigating what happened that day so it never happens again, I think it is wrong. And I'm glad that some Republicans are standing up against it,” she said during a Friday appearance on “The View.” “Certainly all Democrats are against it,” she continued. “You've got to be able to look at what happened historically to be...



