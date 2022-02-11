State to keep mask mandate in place for now

A growing number of states this week announced plans to end or phase out mask mandates, but New Mexico won’t be joining them – at least for now. Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Wednesday his email inbox is brimming with messages “from people essentially demanding an end to the mask mandate.” But he said the state plans to stay the course with its health orders and isn’t ready to say if they will be extended again. The current orders – which last week were extended through March 4 – include a mask requirement in indoor public settings. “We...



