Tom and Jerry: The Parents of American Leftism

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Countries, like people, are born in pain. They mature, grow old, and then inevitably die. They can fall into decay, can get sick, may recover and become stronger again. The maturing process usually takes centuries, and decline and disease can last for decades, while death sometimes takes only a few days. Today, the great and prosperous America is seriously ill. It has been ill for more than fifty years with a mental disease called "liberalism." Like a cancer, liberalism corrodes the formerly free and creative soul of the American people. For more than two hundred years, the U.S. population had...



