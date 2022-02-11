We are so done with the stupid masks

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

People that want to wear the masks can wear them to their heart's content. Nobody is stopping them. But why do the rest of us have to wear masks? If they are wearing a mask, then they are safe, right? Or are they telling us that THEIR masks don't work and that we have to wear them too in order to keep them "safe"? Now that makes no sense at all. If the masks work, the others can wear them for themselves and be protected against whatever it is out there that might make them sick. What do they care...



