Whistleblower Gives Evidence The Pentagon Holds Female Soldiers To Lower Standards

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

According to an anonymous whistleblower letter posted by Air Force Times, Pentagon policy makers are promoting “diversity and inclusion” at the expense of high, uncompromised standards in an elite Special Operations Forces command. The letter focuses an unnamed female captain who began training with the Special Tactics Training Squadron (STTS) in 2018, hoping to become the first woman to join a combat controller team (CCT).The female captain dropped out of physically demanding combat controller course exercises several times, but unlike male trainees with similar difficulties, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) officials kept extending special concessions to keep her in...



