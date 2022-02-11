Whitmer: Conservative Media Coverage of Freedom Convoy ‘Downright Dangerous

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Friday criticized conservative media members for “inciting and encouraging people to break the law” with their coverage of the Freedom Convoy. Whitmer said on CNN’s “New Day” that the Canadian trucker protests in the name of pushing back against coronavirus restrictions were devastating to the U.S. economy because families and businesses rely on them. She warned conservative media that encouraging the protests was “downright dangerous.”



Read More...