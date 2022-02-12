28% of Dallas County mail-in ballots rejected so far as early voting opens Monday in Texas primary

February 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

AUSTIN — More than a quarter of absentee ballots mailed to Dallas County election officials as of Thursday for March 1′s party primary have been rejected, according to Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello’s office. So far, Scarpello’s office has returned 166 ballots to absentee voters to allow voters to “cure” any issues with their ballots. The reason those ballots were rejected was not specified, and The Dallas Morning News is seeking clarification. March 1′s primary is the first balloting the state is conducting since the controversial election law Senate Bill 1 took effect. Across the state, election officials have...



