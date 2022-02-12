Free Speech Declared As Terrorism Threat By US Department Of Homeland Security

February 12, 2022

In a move at suppressing alternate media and censorship, Free speech has been declared as a terrorism threat by US Department of Homeland Security. The DHS claims that there have been deceptive narratives around COVID-19 mandates or vaccines.Owing to “false and misleading narratives,” misinformation, and “conspiracy theories,” the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced an elevated terrorism danger on February 7.“The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information introduced and/or amplified by foreign...



