He "Sounds Like Hitler" - Bill Maher Blasts Trudeau Over "Do We Tolerate...Unacceptable Views" Comments

Born-again realist, and HBO show host, humorist Bill Maher dropped another ugly truth bomb on the cognitively dissonant left and establishment media this weekend by comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent bizarre condemnation of the Truckers in the Freedom Convoy as 'intolerable racists and mysogynists that take up space" to the words of Hitler.

In recent months, as Maher has transitioned from liberal groupthink mouthpiece to independent thinker, he has been pilloried by blue-check-marks everywhere for not toeing-the-line, but, as Maher noted previously, it is not him that has changed, it's the leftists...

“Let’s get this straight. It’s not me who changed — it’s the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who’ve gone mental, and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will. That’s why I’m a hero at Fox these days. Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their a--, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media.”

And we suspect, the wave of hysterical complaints is about to grow larger.

As a reminder, last week, Trudeau made comments to a Quebecois television station, questioning whether good vaccinated Canadians should be forced to "tolerate" their unvaccinated brethren.

"We are going to end this pandemic by proceeding with the vaccination," said Trudeau in French. "We all know people who are deciding whether or not they are willing to get vaccinated, and we will do our very best to try to convince them. However, there is still a part of the population (that) is fiercely against it." "They don’t believe in science/progress and are very often misogynistic and racist. It’s a very small group of people, but that doesn’t shy away from the fact that they take up some space." "This leads us, as a leader and as a country, to make a choice: Do we tolerate these people? Over 80% of the population of Quebec have done their duty by getting the shot. They are obviously not the issue in this situation."

Maher reflects on Trudeau's surreal comments in his usual fact-based, acerbic manner exclaiming that the softly spoken Canadian PM sounded “like Hitler” when he made comments about leaders facing a choice on whether or not to “tolerate” people who aren’t vaccinated.

Maher stated, “I mean, Justin Trudeau... I mean, I thought he was kind of a cool guy, then I started to read what he said - this is a couple of weeks ago, he was - or maybe this was September, but he was talking about people who were not vaccinated. He said they ‘don’t believe in science...often misogynistic, often racist.’ No, they’re not.... He said, but they ‘take up [some] space’ and with that, we have to ‘make a choice’ in terms of a leader as a country, ‘do we tolerate these people?’ It’s like, tolerate? Now you do sound like Hitler. And recently, he talked about them holding ‘unacceptable views’.”

Most humorously, Maher's guest remarked, shocked, that she was "surprised" that Trudeau would say such things. Maher, without a blink responded, "you didn't see the blackface?"

Watch the full clip below:

The most ironic thing about that last comment is that while Trudeau would like Canadians to assume that all anti-vaxxers are racist, the reality couldn't be further from the truth, because - just like in the US - black Canadians are generally more skeptical of vaccines.

One study from Innovative Research Group showed black Canadians reported vaccination rates that were 20 percentage points below the Canadian average.

Black Canadians also self-reported much lower rates of willingness and confidence pertaining to vaccines.

President Biden has made a similar mistake in the past, and some have credited this dichotomy with influencing the White House to finally dial back its hostile rhetoric toward the unvaccinated.

So, in reality, many of the "anti-vaxxers" Trudeau has condemned as racists are actually black themselves.