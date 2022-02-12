Jon Stewart: "Who Gets To Decide What's 'Misinformation'?"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart has expressed his concern about ‘fact checkers’ and the legacy media being given the power to label certain narratives “misinformation,” asking the question, “who gets to decide?”

“These are shifting sands,” Stewart explained during a podcast hosted by Apple TV+.

“I think I get concerned with, well who gets to decide what that (is),” he added.

“In the Iraq war, I was on the side of what you would think, on the mainstream is misinformation, I was promoting what they would call misinformation, but it turned out to be right years later and the establishment media was wrong,” Stewart asserted.

This is such a good point from Jon Stewart about disinformation. No one wants to hear this, but wow is it ever true.pic.twitter.com/PRiTIzJnUw — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) February 11, 2022

Stewart, who previously suggested that the COVID-19 virus had leaked from the Wuhan lab, should be applauded for being one of the few liberals who hasn’t completely abandoned his principles to simp for Big Tech censorship like virtually all the others.

“Every few years, there’s a new excuse created to justify censorship,” commented Glenn Greenwald.

“The latest is “disinformation” and — as Jon Stewart adeptly explains here — it’s the subjective and elastic nature of this term that makes it both so powerful and subject to abuse.”

“I will likely never tire of pointing out the fact that the worst and most destructive “disinformation” comes – by far – not from FB or QAnon but from the largest corporate media outlets and their CIA/FBI sources which claim to be battling disinformation,” he added.

I will likely never tire of pointing out the fact that the worst and most destructive "disinformation" comes - by far - not from FB or QAnon but from the largest corporate media outlets and their CIA/FBI sources which claim to be battling disinformation.https://t.co/eBztuWP5j3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 11, 2022

Indeed, as we point out in the video below, so-called ‘fact checks’ of ‘disinformation’ sometimes acknowledge that the information is actually true, but still label it “mostly false” anyway because it counters the regime narrative.

For over a year, it was considered “disinformation” or “misinformation” to even entertain the lab leak theory.

Some of those tasked with burying such information on behalf of social media networks, like Dr. Peter Daszak, were intimately involved with the lab itself and complicit in covering up the truth.

Daszak was tasked by Facebook with ‘fact-checking’ (censoring) information related to the hypothesis, while Google, which via YouTube also censored information about the theory, also funded Daszak’s virus research.

It is increasingly becoming clear that ‘fact checkers’ – entities that have been handed the power to ring fence information and silence dissent – aren’t ‘neutral and impartial’ at all, but are merely gatekeepers for the establishment political class.

