Pakistan: Police hunt for 'healer' who hit nail into woman's head

February 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The woman arrived at a hospital in Peshawar after trying to extract the 5cm (two-inch) nail with pliers. Initially, she told doctors that she had carried out the act herself, but later admitted a faith healer who had claimed he could guarantee she gave birth to a baby boy was responsible. Police began investigating after x-ray images of the injury appeared online. Dr Haider Khan, a staff member at the Lady Reading Hospital, said the woman was "fully conscious, but was in immense pain," when she arrived seeking treatment.



