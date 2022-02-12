Russia Says It Chased US Submarine Out Of Its Territorial Waters

Russia's military on Saturday announced it had chased a US submarine from Russian waters in the far east, near the Pacific Kuril islands. Likely it will be contested by the Pentagon side that the submarine was ever in "Russian waters", however, as the region is also claimed by Japan.

According to Reuters, "The Russian military said on Saturday it used 'appropriate means' to make a U.S. submarine leave Russian waters in the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to leave, Interfax news agency reported."

US Navy file image

Russia's military said it had been conducting naval drills at the time of the incident, and at a moment tensions are boiling after the White House on Friday accused Putin of making the decision to invade Ukraine imminently. "The submarine was detected near the Pacific Kuril islands as Russia conducted naval exercises, the military was quoted as saying," the report noted.

According to Russian media reports citing the defense ministry, "the submarine was addressed both in Russian and English and was urged to immediately come up to the surface – but the warning was ignored." Reports said "Then, in line with the guidance about the underwater protection of the borders, the crew of the Russian Marshall Shaposhnikov frigate used 'relevant methods.' The submarine left the area quickly, the ministry added."

Russia further says its military summoned the US defense attache in Moscow to complain about the incident. "A defense attache with the US Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry because a US Navy submarine has violated a Russian border," the defense ministry said.

The issue remains that US ships do not recognize the region where the incident happened as belonging to Russia's sovereign territory.

Via Al Jazeera

Russia (at that time as the Soviet Union) has exercise de facto control over the Kurils since it seized them in the final days of World War II. The United States recognizes Japan's sovereignty over the islands, however. Thus the US Navy retains that it can conduct "freedom of navigation" in the area.