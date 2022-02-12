Special Report: Nationwide Protests Over COVID Mandates, Restrictions In Canada Saturday February 12th, 2022 Pastor Artur Pawlowski Slapped With Unprecedented Charges Seven Mile Long Montana Convoy…

February 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lots of attention on Ottawa and the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor today but this was a day of nationwide protests coast to coast across Canada. In Edmonton media reports said that 700 protested at the seat of Alberta's provincial government. In Atlantic, Canada Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island the site of a Trucker Freedom Convoy protest that drew some 700 people. This Freedom Rally was held in Halifax, Nova Scotia. 11 PM Video Report As Windsor Protest Continues Near The Ambassador Bridge... A large crowd on hand in the provincial capital of New Brunswick Fredericton for the Freedom Convoy protest there...



