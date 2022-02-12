Think of the Wildlife: NGOs Demand Poland Stop Border Wall Over Ecological Concerns

Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and others have called on Poland to stop the building of its anti-illegal immigration border barrier along the border with Belarus, claiming it could harm the local environment. A group of 150 NGOs from 25 countries called on Poland to halt the border wall project in a letter sent to the European Union Commission in Poland earlier this week stating their concerns that the border barrier could have a negative environmental impact in the border area. The Polish NGO Grupa Granica, a pro-migrant social movement of activists that monitors the situation along the Polish-Belarus border, claimed...



