Watch: French Police Break Car Windows, Beat Protesters as Freedom Convoy Bursts into Paris

February 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

French police have squared off with thousands of protesters attempting to establish a Canadian-style convoy in Paris in response to the draconian coronavirus measures that Emmanuel Macron’s government has imposed upon the country. A little over a month after President Macron infamously announced that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated people in France by introducing full-on vaccine passports in the country, over 3,000 vehicles have attempted to enter Paris to demand an end to the Covid regime. It is not clear at the time of writing how many vehicles of them actually made it into the city, as police...



