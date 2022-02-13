Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Campaign Trail: ‘If we flip Texas, we flip the country’

Click here to view the full articleAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit the campaign trail in Texas this weekend where she told the crowd that the Lone Star State flipping blue is ‘inevitable’ while endorsing two Democratic candidates there. ‘Texas turning blue. Inevitable. Inevitable! It will happen. The only question is when,’ the New York progressive representative said on Saturday. ‘We are going to fight for a living wage. We’re going to make sure we unionize the hell out of this state,’ she continued, claiming that their support of Medicare for All, unions and reproductive freedoms all contribute to her backing Ocasio Cortez,...



