Australian Police Interrupt Catholic Mass After Receiving Tip About ‘Improper Mask Behavior’

'The McGowan Govt needs to explain how this type of state action is at all proportionate or necessary,' said Libby Mettam, deputy leader of the Liberal Party of Western Australia.PERTH, Australia (LifeSiteNews) – Australian police interrupted a Catholic Mass on Thursday after reportedly receiving a tip that a number of churchgoers were not wearing masks. “On Thursday evening, police responded to a report from a member of the public of people not wearing masks inside a church in Mount Hawthorn,” Western Australian (WA) Police told media outlet The West Australian. A photograph of the incident shows a police officer checking...



