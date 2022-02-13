Behind Closed Doors: Monday’s Fed Meeting As 10Y-2Y Treasury Curve Crashes (WTI Crude Oil UP 96% Under Biden)

February 13, 2022

On Monday at 11:30 EST, The Federal Reserve Board of Governors will have a closed door session to determine if they should raise rates and/or change the speed of Fed asset purchases. Between raging inflation and the potential wag-the-dog Russian/Ukraine tensions, The Fed has a lot to consider. Particularly if they are watching the 10Y-2Y Treasury yield curve plunging. And we have the USD Inflation Swap Zero Coupon rate rising again. While the Treasury and US Dollar Swaps curve are upward-sloping (not surprising since The Fed has aggressively pushed short-term rates to near zero), we are seeing Treasury Inflation Protected...



