BlackRock Investment’s CEO is forcing wokism on American corporations

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Using other people’s money, BlackRock is driving America’s corporations further and further left, as well as wholeheartedly embracing China. BlackRock Investment is a company bigger than most of you can imagine. BlackRock and The Vanguard Group, together, own just about every business in America (not to mention a staggering amount of real property). It turns out that BlackRock’s CEO, a guy named Larry Fink, is another one of those limousine leftists who believes it’s his job to force leftism on America, one corporation at a time. He’s also gung-ho on China and uses the money of ordinary investors to help...



Read More...