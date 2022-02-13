BLOWUP AT POWERLINE: Steve vs. Paul ["Chutzpa (With Sharp Comment from Steve)"]

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Posted on February 13, 2022 by Paul MirengoffIn 2020, Nancy Pelosi, sitting behind Donald Trump at his State of the Union Address, showed her contempt for the speech by ripping it up. It was a nauseating display by the Speaker — one that said more about her poor character than about Trump or his address. Afterwards, Trump complained: I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech. First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. It’s illegal what she did. She broke the law. It’s true that Pelosi did a bad thing. It’s doubtful...



Read More...