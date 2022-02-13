Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Update; Eventual Evacuations Likely

February 13, 2022

In Italy, the supervolcano known as Campi Flegrei to the west of Naples is at a yellow alert level as it is undergoing heightened levels of unrest. Hundreds of earthquakes are occurring every month, but more importantly a dangerous threshold is about to be reached. If ground uplift continues at its present rate, it will surpass the level reached in 1984 which led to the evacuation of 40,000 residents. This video will describe what is occurring at this volcano and why an evacuation might be needed later in the year.0:00 Campi Flegrei Unrest0:25 Signs of Unrest1:10 A Dangerous Threshold1:25 Previous...



