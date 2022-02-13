The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

City of Santa Monica Tweets Alert of U.S. Air Force Flyover for Super Bowl with Image if Iranian MiG-29

February 13, 2022

For the record, this is not part of the United States Air Force:

Santa Monica MiG-29

Twitter users let them know:

The bad part isn’t that they posted it. Mistakes happen and most working for California governments aren’t known for military acumen. The bad part is the post was still up early morning Monday.

