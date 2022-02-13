City of Santa Monica Tweets Alert of U.S. Air Force Flyover for Super Bowl with Image if Iranian MiG-29

For the record, this is not part of the United States Air Force:

Twitter users let them know:

Well, I guess it's a topical aircraft… https://t.co/gqIYg7Pj4j — Nicholas Moran (@Chieftain_armor) February 14, 2022

Have you spotted what's wrong with your tweet yet? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2022

Ummmm. That’s a Russian built MiG29…. — Rob Phillips (@CPTAHAB676) February 13, 2022

This is as accurate as your photo! pic.twitter.com/vDFHVh7S9D — Donovan Reef (@reef_donovan) February 14, 2022

The day I see a MiG doing ballgame flyovers pic.twitter.com/kBSoE5Fz69 — Seb (@Sebastianos15) February 14, 2022

that….is not an american plane. who do you have running this page? That's a Russian built MiG-29 Fulcrum…Iranian Air Force by the looks of it — Patroni Foxtrot (@Patroni_Foxtrot) February 13, 2022

The bad part isn’t that they posted it. Mistakes happen and most working for California governments aren’t known for military acumen. The bad part is the post was still up early morning Monday.

