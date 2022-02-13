CNN changes headline comparing Joe Rogan's use of N-word to Jan. 6

A CNN headline on Sunday compared Joe Rogan's use of the "N-word" in several episodes of his show to January 6, before the outlet altered the headline by removing the analogy. The article, which is classified as an analysis, is titled, "Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is another January 6 moment." The analysis opened by noting Rogan "did not join a mob" and rush and deface the Capitol, before nonetheless making the comparison. CNN has since changed the headline to read, "Why shrugging off Joe Rogan's use of the n-word is so dangerous."



