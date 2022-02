Cryptoland Is Embarrassing (Age of consent is "mental maturity")

February 13, 2022

This is an 11 min video discussing an on-line cryto project called, Cryptoland. Although Cryptoland is an on-line community they discuss buying an island in Fiji where the age of consent is "mental maturity". The project has been dubbed "Epstein Island". Crytoland is Embarrassing (11 min video)



