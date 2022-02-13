European Union health agency to investigate post-vaccine menstruation issues: The health agency admitted to previously concluding that there was no "causal link between these vaccines and menstrual disorders."

The health agency of the European Union announced Friday that it will investigate reports of menstrual problems following the administration of some COVID-19 vaccines.The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is "assessing reported cases of heavy menstrual bleeding (heavy periods) and absence of menstruation (amenorrhea) with the COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty and Spikevax," according to the press release.The EMA admitted to previously concluding that there was no "causal link between these vaccines and menstrual disorders" after studying safety summary reports for EU-approved COVID-19 vaccines.The agency now states that it is "not yet clear" whether COVID vaccines are associated with...



