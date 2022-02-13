February 13 – The Way to Humility – Devotional

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“‘Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven’” (Matthew 5:3). Achieving humility doesn’t mean merely putting yourself down. Because of sin, you are already spiritually down, whether you know it or not; humility just recognizes this truth. Furthermore, this recognition comes only from God, which is why asceticism, self-denial, and other human efforts are so futile in seeking humility. Yet even though genuine humility results from God’s sovereign, saving work, He still commands it of men and women (cf. Matt. 18:4; 23:12; James 4:10; 1 Peter 5:5). Therefore it is always helpful to remember some...



Read More...