Feds Oppose Exposure of Voting Machine Flaws [semi-satire]

Cyber security expert J. Alex Halderman's sworn testimony that his 12 week investigation of Dominion Voting Systems' machines "identified multiple severe security flaws that would allow bad actors to install malicious software." Plaintiffs in a case challenging Georgia's continued use of these machines want Halderman's report made public. On February 2, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled that the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) should have a look at the report before any decision about making it public is rendered. The CISA opposes immediate release of the findings because "more time is needed to assess the risks and how...



