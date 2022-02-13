Giuliani in discussions about testifying before Jan. 6 committee, say sources

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rudy Giuliani is in active discussions regarding testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and potentially responding to some of the committee's questions, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News. The extent of the cooperation remains to be seen and no deal is anywhere near final, the sources said. Sources have told ABC News that the negotiations could easily dissolve. Giuliani was subpoenaed by the committee last month to appear for an interview last week. "Mr. Giuliani's appearance was rescheduled at his request," a committee aide told ABC News on...



Read More...