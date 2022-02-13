GiveSendGo: Ontario Court Order Won’t Stop Us Processing Freedom Convoy Donations

February 13, 2022

“Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”The crowdfunding platform “GoFundMe” has sparked outrage in recent weeks after twice pausing donations to the Canadian Freedom Convoy before deciding they would shut the group’s donation page down altogether at the $10 million mark due to alleged “terms of service” violations.Further angering supporters of the convoy, which is protesting oppressive Wuhan virus vaccine mandates, was GoFundMe’s initial decision to seize the donations...



