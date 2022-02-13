GOP Rep. John Curtis: Salazar Amnesty Bill Delivers ‘Reliable Foreign Workers’ to Business

February 13, 2022

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) says a plan that gives amnesty to illegal aliens and expands pipelines for foreign visa workers will be a boost for business. Last week, as Breitbart News reported, Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and six House Republicans introduced “The Dignity Act” to provide green cards to the nation’s 11 to 22 million while expanding visa programs to more readily outsource American jobs. Curtis is co-sponsoring the bill alongside Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR), Tom Reed (R-NY), and Peter Meijer (R-MI). The bill is backed by the United States Chamber of Commerce and...



