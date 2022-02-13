GOP senator [Cassidy R-LA] backs Biden's refusal to send military to evacuate Americans in Ukraine

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) on Sunday voiced his support for President Biden's refusal to send U.S. troops into Ukraine to evacuate Americans in the country if Russia invades, saying people should use common sense. Fox News Channel anchor Sandra Smith asked Cassidy if the U.S. should be doing more about the situation while he appeared on "Fox News Sunday," noting Biden's recent remarks. "I agree with the president 100 percent," Cassidy said. "Use some common sense. We should not be endangering our soldiers or Marines, etc. because somebody decides not to evacuate until after the fact. Get out. If...



Read More...