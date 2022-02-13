Hillary Clinton 2016 tweets show campaign pushing now-debunked Trump-Russia claims

February 13, 2022

FIRST ON FOX: Unearthed Hillary Clinton tweets from days before the 2016 presidential election show the candidate pushing now-debunked information that Donald Trump was using a "covert sever" linking him to Russia. Just a day after Fox News first reported that Special Counsel John Durham alleged that lawyers from her campaign had paid to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Trump to Russia.



