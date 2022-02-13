Hogan: GOP Needs to ‘Get Back’ to Believing in Freedom and Truth

February 13, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Republican Party needs to “get back” to believing in “freedom and truth.” Hogan said, “I consider myself a common-sense conservative. I have been a lifelong Republican. I believe that’s where most people in America are. About 70% of the people in America are frustrated with politics on both sides, Republicans and Democrats. The latest CNN poll came out and said right now, only 50% of the Republicans would like to see Donald Trump run again. I believe that there is a pretty large lane of sane...



