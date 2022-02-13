Human Trafficking Happens Every Single Day. Yes, Even During The Super Bowl Weekend

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Every year during the Super Bowl, numerous articles pop up online about human trafficking; I’ve even written about it. Of course, some say it is a myth, and some say it does happen. But, here is a hint, the naysayers are wrong. Trafficking is absolutely happening at the Super Bowl. But, it is also happening across the Nation every day of the week, not just this weekend. Anywhere there is a significant event like the Super Bowl, there is a flood of visitors. This flood of visitors brings those willing to pay for sex. So, it is not just the...



Read More...