Inside McConnell’s Campaign to Take Back the Senate and Thwart Trump (just McConnell vs Tea Party all over again)

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PHOENIX — For more than a year, former President Donald Trump has berated Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, savaging him for refusing to overturn the state’s presidential results and vowing to oppose him should he run for the Senate this year. In early December, though, Mr. Ducey received a far friendlier message from another former Republican president. At a golf tournament luncheon, George W. Bush encouraged him to run against Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, suggesting the Republican Party needs more figures like Mr. Ducey to step forward. “It’s something you have to feel a certain sense of humility about,”...



Read More...