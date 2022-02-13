Johnson & Johnson Quietly Shut Down Production of COVID-19 Vaccine — Reportedly Making an Experimental But More Profitable Vaccine Instead

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Johnson & Johnson has quietly stopped its production of COVID-19 vaccines at a facility in the Netherlands late last year, New York Times reported. The facility in Leiden, Netherlands was the only known location that was creating usable doses of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. According to the report, the halt is temporary and will resume production again after a few months. The NYT reported that the facility has instead been making an experimental but potentially more profitable vaccine to protect against an unrelated virus. New York Times reported:The American company, which has already fallen far behind on its deliveries to...



Read More...