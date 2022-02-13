Klaus Schwab’s puppet ‘Young Global Leaders’ revealed — Trudeau in Canada, Buttigieg in U.S., Macron in France, and many more

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As technocracy expert Patrick Wood says, it was no coincidence that 1992 was chosen as the year to start the Global Leaders of Tomorrow program. This was the same year that Agenda 21 and Sustainable Development were unleashed on the world. The new agenda for the world required a new kind of leader and Klaus Schwab’s program was key to the whole evil plan. That new kind of leader would offer exactly the kind of “leadership” we see in Ottawa, Paris, London and Washington. Leaders who basically hate their own people and do not care one bit what they think...



