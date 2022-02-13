Matt Bracken on the corrupt "permanent aristocracy" in America

February 13, 2022

Matt Bracken: "It's now a permanent aristocracy because their children somehow get into Harvard and Yale like Chelsea Clinton who couldn't run a lemonade stand.. I think she went to Stanford I forget but right out of college she makes $700,000 a year from NBC for a no-show job. I think she had like 10 minutes on camera and they paid her $700k. This is all the people dealing Aces and Kings under the table to each other while pretending we’re all playing in a fair card game but the same cheats are passing cards including setting up their children...



