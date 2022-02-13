Mob In Pakistan Lynches Man To Death For Allegedly Desecrating Quran

Islamabad, Feb 13 (PTI) -- A middle-aged man was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly desecrating a religious book in a remote village in Pakistan’s Punjab province, eyewitnesses said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in Jungle Dera village, where locals had gathered after their Maghrib (evening) prayers, following announcements that a man had torn pages of the Holy Quran and had set them on fire, they said. According to eyewitnesses, the police arrived in the village before the incident took place, but the mob seized the victim from the SHO’s custody and tied him to...



