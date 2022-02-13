Mount Etna Volcano Eruption Update; 1 Kilometer High Lava Fountains, Pyroclastic Flows

The Mount Etna volcano started a new eruption on February 10th, 2022. Over the span of several minutes, a large explosive eruption at the southeast crater occurred, creating pyroclastic flows which traveled several kilometers alongside producing several thousand foot tall fountains of lava. However, the eruption is not over, and larger explosions could occur in the next several days to weeks. This video will cover what might happen next and state the series of events which led to this explosive eruption.0:00 Mount Etna Erupts0:53 Geologic Context1:04 Where the Eruption Occurred1:20 A Paroxysm2:16 Relation to "Star Wars"3:24 What will happen nextMount...



