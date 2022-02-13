NBC Pulls Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg From Halftime Show After Finding Recordings Of Them Using The N-Word

February 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

INGLEWOOD, CA—In a move celebrated by social justice leaders around the world, NBC has removed artists Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg from the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show after discovering multiple past recordings of the rappers cavalierly using the n-word.

The post NBC Pulls Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg From Halftime Show After Finding Recordings Of Them Using The N-Word appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...