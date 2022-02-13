NFL star Adrian Peterson arrested after alleged domestic violence on airplane at LAX

February 13, 2022

About 830 a.m., police were called to Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 7 due to reports of domestic violence on an airplane, according to police Lt. Karla Rodriguez. The plane, which was headed to Houston, had to return to the gate “due to a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” Rodriguez said. The suspect, football star Adrian Peterson, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence injury to a spouse, Rodriguez said. Peterson was released on $50,000 bail Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.



