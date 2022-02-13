Should Children Under Five be Forced to Take the Covid 'Vaccine'? (Exclusive Interview)

February 13, 2022

Pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson tackles coronavirus “vaccines” for children, early treatment & the Freedom Convoy in this RAIR interview. The focus of this latest segment of RAIR Foundation USA’s exclusive interview with prominent pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson confronts an urgently important issue: “vaccine” mandates for children. The interview took place in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy. Occasionally, one can hear the sound of honking trucks in the distance. The pathologist also weighs in on the truckers fighting to stop coronavirus vaccine mandates, and how early treatment would have saved lives during the pandemic. See the segment here, and read discussion...



