Sometimes a Not-Great Notion

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The not-so-great notion in recent years has been that of the ruling elites of the western nations now heading for political suicide. Remember the song “Goodnight Irene”? It goes: “Sometimes I lives in the country Sometimes I lives in the town Sometimes I haves a great notion To jump into the river an' drown .” The not-so-great notion in recent years, in my view, has been that of the ruling elites of the western nations now heading for political suicide. They seized upon the unknown consequences of the new and fast-spreading Wuhan virus for political gain. They used it to...



