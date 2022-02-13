Sometimes a Not-Great Notion
February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThe not-so-great notion in recent years has been that of the ruling elites of the western nations now heading for political suicide. Remember the song “Goodnight Irene”? It goes: “Sometimes I lives in the country Sometimes I lives in the town Sometimes I haves a great notion To jump into the river an' drown .” The not-so-great notion in recent years, in my view, has been that of the ruling elites of the western nations now heading for political suicide. They seized upon the unknown consequences of the new and fast-spreading Wuhan virus for political gain. They used it to...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments