The CDC Data Nobody Is Talking About Raises Urgent Questions for Bureaucrats: Between 33.1% and 34% of the population have circulating Covid antibodies as of 12/26/2021

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some of us are old enough to remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci told the nation that “herd immunity” may require 90% of Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. First, that is a complete revision of the meaning of herd immunity since it is not a static concept. Second, while it may have been a legitimate goal to achieve near-zero COVID-19, all it meant was that 90% of the population needed to have an effective immune response to COVID-19. To date, Fauci, the CDC, and the rest of the health agency bureaucrats have defined this response as having detectable circulating antibodies.If that...



Read More...