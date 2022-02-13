Universal compansion? Or What Happened At The Beginning Of Time? – with Dan Hooper

Dr. Hooper delivers a very interesting lecture discussing the origins of the universe, and where it might be going according to the latest models of physics. Dr. Hooper's "hook" comes in minute 8. He says that an alternative view of universal expansion is that space is shrinking. It couches universal expansion in a way I’ve never considered, that alternatively, universal expansion can be stated as universal shrinkage. For decades cosmologists have reported that, from redshift observations, the universe is expanding at a fixed rate, the Hubble constant. Recently astronomers took more accurate measures of how fast distant objects are receding,...



