WATCH: Celebrities Defy Covid Restrictions, Go Maskless at Super Bowl LVI

February 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During the montage of celebrities at the Super Bowl, few, if any, were wearing masks even though masks are required at mega-events in Los Angeles.The montage showed celebrities like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Andy Garcia, and others partying it up free of face diapers:Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022Last week, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will end the indoor mask...



Read More...