A kitschy attraction at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has permanently closed

February 14, 2022

LATEST Feb. 14, 9:01 a.m. A spokesperson for Merlin Entertainments, the company that previously managed the San Francisco Dungeon, confirmed to SFGATE that it closed the attraction in June 2021. "The Dungeon brand remains intrinsically popular across the world, however the current climate allowed the brand to look at alternatives for the Dungeon experience in the US," the spokesperson said in an email. "Within San Francisco, Merlin Entertainments has the popular Madame Tussauds wax museum which remains a favorite for both tourists and locals." Feb. 13, 1:15 p.m. It’s the end of an era for one of the campiest tourist...



