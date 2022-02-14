Biden’s Department Of Homeland Security Announces It Will Investigate Thought Crimes
February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThe Biden administration has been steadily ratcheting up its abuse of power to attack political enemies and criminalize dissent. The egregious overcharging and heinous treatment of January 6 detainees in the DC gulag is one painful example. But it’s making even more dangerous moves toward creating thought police. And they are bold enough to announce it publicly.
