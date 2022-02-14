The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Department Of Homeland Security Announces It Will Investigate Thought Crimes

February 14, 2022   |   Tags:
The Biden administration has been steadily ratcheting up its abuse of power to attack political enemies and criminalize dissent. The egregious overcharging and heinous treatment of January 6 detainees in the DC gulag is one painful example. But it’s making even more dangerous moves toward creating thought police. And they are bold enough to announce it publicly.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x